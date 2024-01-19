Nine beautiful screenshots from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

HQ

The most hyped game for tonight Xbox Developer Direct was Machine Games' Indiana Jones title, which got a full title, a confirmation that it arrives later this year and a trailer including some gameplay.

The title is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which was leaked earlier this week, and the rumors claiming that it would be both first- and third person, and not coming to PlayStation 5 (only PC and Xbox Series S/X) also turned out to be true. In addition to all this, we have now also gotten a selection of nine screenshots in 4K as well as the art used for the game's cover, which makes it possible to check out the graphics in detail. Remember to click the images twice to get the full resolution.

What do you think of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, judging from what we've seen so far?