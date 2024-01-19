Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Nine beautiful screenshots from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

We also have the official boxart for you to check out.

HQ

The most hyped game for tonight Xbox Developer Direct was Machine Games' Indiana Jones title, which got a full title, a confirmation that it arrives later this year and a trailer including some gameplay.

The title is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which was leaked earlier this week, and the rumors claiming that it would be both first- and third person, and not coming to PlayStation 5 (only PC and Xbox Series S/X) also turned out to be true. In addition to all this, we have now also gotten a selection of nine screenshots in 4K as well as the art used for the game's cover, which makes it possible to check out the graphics in detail. Remember to click the images twice to get the full resolution.

What do you think of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, judging from what we've seen so far?

