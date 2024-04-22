Nils from Gothenburg is the European Pokémon champion

HQ

For three days, tens of thousands of Pokemon players and fans gathered in London to take part in the Pokemon European International Championships. 4,500 of these competed in one of the available categories and we then got a Swedish victory.

It is 23-year-old Nils Dunlop from Gothenburg who won first place in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on the Nintendo Switch. The win gave Nils a place in the WC which will be held in Hawaii in August, but also a nice prize of 15,000 dollars. You can see the moment below when Nils takes home the victory. We of course say a big congratulations Nils and wish you the best of luck in the WC.