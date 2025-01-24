Nikola Jokić transforms lucky shot into an incredible three-pointer for Nuggets

HQ

These days we are hearing a lot of rumblings about NBA expanding to Europe, launching a new league in the Old Continent. In the US, they feel the current EuroLeague doesn't squeeze all the financial potential out of basketball in Europe. The truth is Americans are already benefitting, seeing that many of the best players in NBA are from overseas.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama, Kristaps Porzingis, Franz Wagner... and what many consider one of best of all-time, Nikola Jokić. The Serbian player, who has played for the Denver Nuggets for nearly a decade, helping them win the championship in 2023, while becoming 3 times MVP, including in 2024, made something crazy yesterday right before the bell ran at the end of the third quarter: he scored a triple from more than three quarters of the court, 66 feet or 20,1 meters.

Jokić turned a 85-107 between Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets result into 85-110. The whole stadium in the Sacramento erupted in applause, vowing to the incredible shot Jokic had made despite being from the rival. The Serbian barely celebrated, later saying it was a "lucky shot". "It's three points. It's going to help us", and they did help, because in the fourth quarter the local team pushed hard, but not enough to turn the game upside down (even without Jokic's three-pointer), ending 132-123.

Jokić, who has also been named All-Star for the seventh time in his career, scored 35 points, 22 rebounds, and 17 assists, becoming the only other player alongside Wilt Chamberlain in 1968 to record a game with 35+ point, 20+ rebounds and 15+ assists.