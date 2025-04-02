Nikola Jokić makes historic 61 points triple-double but Denver Nuggets lose in the last second

HQ

NBA fans had a feast last night, with two legends like Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokić feeding them good: 52 points and 60 points, respectively. Curry led the Golden State Warriors for a 134-125 victory over Memphis Grizzlies, an incredible showing for the 37-year-old player, lifting Warriors to fifth place in the Western Conference.

However, the match that most people are talking right now, and will continue to talk for years to come, was the Minnesota Timberwolves victory over Denver Nuggets, 140-139, that included two overtimes, and had a crazy end when Alexander-Walker scored two free throws in the final second right after Westbrook for Nuggets missed a final shot that could have sealed their victory... and avoiding Jokić's contribution go to waste.

Nikola Jokić scored just the third triple-double in history with over 60 points. He scored 61 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The only other players who scored a triple double with 60 points were James Harden in 2018 (60 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists) and Luka Doncic in 2022 (60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists). Jokić's, however, appears to be the highest scoring triple-double in history: 61 points, which is also a career high for him.

The Serbian player, who won the championship with Denver Nuggets in 2023, might be one of the greatest basketball players at the moment, but today's performance might not be enough to change the decision of voters, with all signs pointing at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as MVP this season.