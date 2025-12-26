Nikola Jokić delivers a new NBA first in gigantic 56-points performance for Denver Nuggets

HQ

The NBA Christmas games delievered a new record, thanks to Nikola Jokić, who led the Denver Nuggets to victort against Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime (142-138), with Jokić delivering a historic triple double of 56 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists, the first time a NBA player scored +55 points, +15 rebounds and +15 assists in one match.

Jokić's scored also the third highest point total ever registered on Christmas Day matches, and his 15th triple-double of the season. The Nuggets were nine points down at one point during the overtime, after Anthony Edwards from Minnesota hit a three-pointer with 1 second left to go to extra time in the final match of the Christmas night.

Elsewhere, the Houston Rockets thrashed Los Angeles Lakers 119-96, the New York Knicks overcame a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Cleveland Cavaliers 126-124, and the San Antonio Spurs stunned Oklahoma City Thunder 117-102, first time the defending champions suffered back-to-back defeats this season.



New York Knicks 126-124 Cleveland Cavaliers



San Antonio Spurs 117-102 Oklahoma City Thunder



Golden State Warriors 126-116 Dallas Mavericks



Houston Rockets 119-96 Los Angeles Lakers



Denver Nuggers 142-138 Minnesota Timberwolves

