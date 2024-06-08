Nikoderiko: The Magical World, the platformer from Donkey Kong Country and Hearthstone veterans

During the broadcast of publisher MY.GAMES' event, VEA Games presented its new work, Nikoderiko: The Magical World. It is a side-scrolling platformer, in which animals and magic will take a leading role. From the screenshots shown, we can deduce that the protagonist will be a humanoid-looking feline who works in a mine and wants to escape from his boss. To do so, he will have to escape from the underground area, where magic and his animal friends will be his greatest support.

In addition, each companion will have their own abilities with which the feline can deal with obstacles, either by ramming them or flying over them. Most of the gameplay will be under the control of the character in third person, although there will be moments of Crash Bandicoot-style first-person chase.

This title has been in Vea Games' back rooms for a while now, in fact, in 2020 it was nominated for several awards at the DevGAMM Awards. They showed their first screenshots that year, so we can assume they've taken a break. One of the awards it was nominated for is for best visual art, and not surprisingly, as it has had on its team personalities who have worked on Hearthstone and Magic Cards. David Wise, composer of Donkey Kong Country 1,2 and 3 Tropical Freeze, was also responsible for the soundtrack.

Finally, it will consist of a videogame that can be played either alone or in co-op mode, either locally or online. It will be available in late summer, with the exact date to be confirmed, for a price ranging from 29.99 euros to 39.99 euros. It will be available for PS5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PC.