HQ

Sometimes a really well-made replica is all you need. Diddy Kong Racing took 99.9% of its set-up, design, game mechanics and all the manoeuvres and power-ups from Mario Kart and did it so well that many Nintendo 64 gamers are more than happy to describe it as the console's strongest karting title. The same goes for Forza Motorsport 4, which like its three predecessors was a shameless Gran Turismo rip-off but did everything except possibly the graphics better than Polyphony Digital and thus overtook its nearest rival.

The list goes on from there to expand for an absolute eternity. Dark Forces was a Doom II clone, but a brilliant one that stole the concept and set-up but made something of its own, anyway. Sleeping Dogs mimicked GTA and did it very well just like the fact that Final Fantasy once plagiarised Dragon Quest but did it even better than the creators of the 'original' had managed. The same can be said of Uncharted/Tomb Raider, Red Factions/Half-Life, Area 51/Halo, Stardew Valley/Harvest Moon, Streets of Rage/Final Fight and many more. Plagiarism is the finest form of flattery, as they say. And in the case of Nikoderiko: The Magical World, Naughty Dog and the team behind Crash Bandicoot should feel properly flattered.

This game is a tribute to Crash Bandicoot and basically the Cyprus-based little indie studio VEA Games has looked back primarily at Crash Bandicoot 4 and then spiced it up with retro nostalgia from Donkey Kong Country to create a genuinely ultra cosy platform gem drenched in charm and character.

This is an ad:

You play as either Niko or Luna, both of whom are a sort of bipedal lion-fox species with a mohawk and folded-up denim trousers who, while exploring in the clouds, stumble upon a world awash with riches. Unfortunately, the supervillain Grimbald and his 2000 hired minions of mutated Eggman monsters sneak in and spoil the fun, snatch the treasure and run away, which now means that Niko and Luna have to jump around in a whole bunch of colourful environments to find their treasure and restore order on the island. The story is, as in all old platform games, dutifully reconstructed to be able to write a few lazy lines on the back of the game box and not only does it not matter, I think it belongs. The story is as simple and uninteresting as it is in Mario's adventures, the Sonics or Crash Bandicoots and that suits me just fine.

The setup is as simple and easy to understand as the story itself. Nikoderiko: The Magical World is primarily a side-scrolling 2.5 adventure in the same style as Crash Bandicoot 4 where you run from left to right, jump over (or on) enemy monsters, collect power-ups and land on small unstable platforms to encounter some kind of boss at the end of every fourth level. As in Crash Bandicoot, the developers create variety by throwing in 'bonus levels' with an old-fashioned 3D depth where, like Crash, you're either running into the frame or away from the enemies with rolling fireballs or giant mutant toads hot on your heels. We've seen it before. It always works well and so it does here. The variety is good and the set-up is incredibly familiar.

The gameplay mechanics are strong, it's clear that the developers really understand what makes jumping in games like Crash Bandicoot and Donkey Kong Country fun, and I like how they've taken the best of those two game series and mixed up a really nice cocktail here. There's a built-in co-operative mode where you can jump through the entire adventure with a friend and if you're playing by yourself, you can switch between Niko and Luna whenever you want. The difficulty level is also very reasonable and feels more balanced than, for example, Crash Bandicoot 4 (which annoyed me beyond all reason towards the end) which means that a nine-year-old as well as a 47-year-old can play and enjoy this platform gem.

This is an ad:

The aesthetics are good too, as is the music. VEA Games has borrowed the basic design from Crash and spiced it up with playful vignettes and moments from Donkey Kong Country and Rayman and it works well, throughout the game. Sure, I can think that Niko and his worlds look a little too much like Crash Bandicoot sometimes, but as I started the text with, there is really nothing wrong with borrowing from the giants of the genre if you do it the right way, which VEA Games does. The music is also written by old Rareware veteran David Wise who wrote the songs for the first three Donkey Kong Country games and that means we recognise ourselves, even here. Fun, cosy, nostalgic and varied - right through.

If I could wish, I would like the game controls to feel a little tighter, just like I felt when I played Crash Bandicoot 4. Both Niko and Luna move a little too slowly for my taste and their jumping animations are so detailed that it sometimes feels like they are floating in the air rather than relating to real gravity. However, this is only a trifle in the context and nothing that bothers much in a game that I think pays tribute to old classics from this specific genre in the best possible way.