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Nikki from Obsession now has her very own Funko POP! figure
If you thought you'd got rid of her once you'd left the cinema, you were very much mistaken.
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If something's popular in film, music, television, or video games (or in almost any area of culture, really), you can be sure Funko's already working on turning it into a POP! figure. The latest example is Nikki, the lead character from the hit horror film Obsession, who is now being released as a collectable in the famous range of figures.
The special 'bloody' version of Nikki from Obsession in Funko POP! is now available for pre-order and exclusive sale on Funko's official website, and will cost 13 pounds/16 euros. You'll have to wait a little while to get it at home, though, as deliveries won't start until February next year.
Are you going to get your hands on it? Take a look at the design below.