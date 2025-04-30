Nike unveils "revolutionary" warm-up and recovery footwear

HQ

Nike has presented an idea for how it intends to significantly adjust how athletes approach warming up, recovery, and otherwise preparing for strenuous physical activities. The idea is known as the Hyperboot, and it's a "mobile footwear innovation" that is designed to help "athletes perform at their best throughout training and competition."

According to Nike and their announcement press release, the Hyperboot has been designed in collaboration with Hyperice, and it operates by allowing athletes to use thermal and cooling methods, as well as air-compression to massage and aid in muscle prep and recovery, all without being constrained to a specific location or position and while presenting limited distractions too.

Nike Athlete Innovation's Tobie Hatfield explains: "Athlete insight is at the centre of everything we do and while we've long known that recovery is an important part of any athlete's journey, we're hearing from athletes that the concept of 'pre-covery' is equally as important. The Hyperboot helps get the body ready for activity, whether you're playing for a title or you're on your feet a lot at work".

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has commented on his time using the boot by adding: "I'm meticulous about incorporating the latest innovations into my training and the way this device combines precise heat and compression technology has taken my warm-up to new heights. The most important ability to have as an athlete is availability and the Hyperboot is an integral part of my routine. It's the first piece of tech I reach for before hitting the field—a true game-changer in how I prepare my body to compete."

The Hyperboot is looking to debut in North America first on May 17, before then coming to additional markets and regions afterwards.