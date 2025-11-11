Nike unveils 3D-printed shoe that pays homage to the Air Max 95

HQ

Nike has come up with a new way to manufacture and make shoes. The sportswear and lifestyle brand has revealed a 3D-printed sneaker that will be looking to ring in a "new era of sneaker innovation."

The model is regarded as the Air Max 95000 and it's a shoe that pays homage to the Air Max 95 classic. It features a Big Bubble Max Air unit in the heel to provide a springy underfoot, and thanks to the especially-designed printing formula used in its creation, we're told that it should be durable and have great traction on the outsole.

Speaking about the Air Max 95000, the CEO of Zellerfeld, Cornelius Schmitt, the company that printed the shoe for Nike, has mentioned: "What began as a profound idea to give creators more freedom has grown into something much bigger. Today, the brand we all grew up admiring is using our platform to design faster, test ideas instantly, experiment without limits and bring entirely new silhouettes to life. Nike has always defined the future of footwear, and Zellerfeld's technology is helping unlock new possibilities in design".

The Air Max 95000 is set to go on sale on November 28 and in one colour, the signature Black/Volt pattern.

