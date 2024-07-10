Nike teams up with Bandai Namco for some Tekken sneakers

HQ

To celebrate Tekken's 30th anniversary, Nike has teamed up with Bandai Namco to create some new Nike Air Foamposite sneakers. These One Fist shoes will feature designs inspired by the latest entry in the fighting series, Tekken 8.

There are two designs, one focusing on the game's protagonist Jin Kazama and the other inspired by its antagonist, Kazuya Mishima. So far, we only have images of what Kazuya's shoes will look like, as the colourway for Jin is on the way, according to Sole Retriever.

We don't yet have a release date for the shoe, but we imagine they'll be available to pre-order sometime after the Jin shoe is revealed. A pair of these men's sneakers will cost you $250, so you best have your wallet ready.

