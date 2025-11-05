Nike takes on wintertime with new Air-nnovative jacket

HQ

Nike has come up with the ultimate solution for regulating body temperature during fluctuating outdoor temperatures, as the clothing maker has unveiled an item known as the Therma-Fit Air Milano Jacket.

This is a pretty unusual piece of clothing as it's essentially an inflatable jacket that can be adjusted depending on the warmth level required by the wearer, and it's also part of the company's innovative Air line-up.

In a press release, the premise behind the jacket is explained as such: "Air Milano is a groundbreaking advancement in adaptive outerwear, combining Nike's industry-leading Air technology with innovative materials and computational design to provide dynamic warmth so athletes can personalise their thermal control in all conditions. The versatile, lightweight jacket adapts to athlete needs, allowing them to regulate their temperature in real time without changing layers by inflating or deflating air within the jacket's baffles, offering warmth levels that range from a hoodie to a midweight puffer.

"This is made possible by a breakthrough two-layer composite laminate material that's both durable and soft to the touch, giving rise to an entirely new sensation in performance outerwear."

Nike notes that it has made the jacket for the United States Winter Olympics team to ensure they are comfortable and warm when they head to Milan for the event in February. It's unclear if the jacket will ever be sold to consumers, but you should expect to see it in practice during medal ceremonies at the coming event.