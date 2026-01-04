Nike sells out outfit worn by Maduro after arrest images go viral

HQ

This grey Nike outfit has unexpectedly become one of the most talked-about fashion items of the week after images circulated online purporting to show Nicolás Maduro wearing it during his capture and transfer to the United States. The photos and videos, widely shared across social platforms, turned an otherwise unremarkable sportswear set into a viral symbol, one that sold out rapidly on Nike's official website.

According to the product listing, the outfit (made from recycled materials with subtle black detailing) retails for $260 ($140 for the jacket and $120 for the trousers). Within hours of the images spreading, availability vanished across multiple sizes. As of now, the jacket is sold out in L Extra Tall, XL Extra Tall, XXL Extra Tall, 3XL and 3XL Extra Tall, while the trousers have run out in 3XL.

Screenshot taken from the Nike Spain website. Prices may vary depending on the country // Nike

The buzz intensified after a photo shared by Trump on Truth Social appeared to show Maduro in the same outfit while being escorted by United States agents. The tracksuit was also visible in footage of his arrival on United States soil, further cementing its place in the news cycle. While the item can still be found in some physical stores and regional websites, Nike's main online store lists key sizes as unavailable following what could be described as an overnight sell-out.

Social media users have responded with a mix of irony and disbelief. Comments range from "guerrilla marketing at its finest" to jokes about the age of the collection, with one viral post reading, "This tracksuit is older than Maduro's moustache," or "Halloween costume: Maduro captured." Nike has not commented on the sudden spike in attention, which, as shown in the graphics below, is quite significant.

Screenshot showing spike in attention // Nike

