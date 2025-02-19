Nike is about to release Donkey Kong Country themed trainers

HQ

Shoe manufacturers collaborating with gaming companies is nothing new, and Adidas and Crocs in particular have been very forward in this area. Nike is not quite as on board with this, but now they have something fun going on.

Sneaker News reports that they have another product in the Air Max 1 Low Poly collection, namely a pair of sneakers inspired by Donkey Kong Country. The shoes are light chocolate brown with suede details, have a University Red Swoosh logo on the side and have the letters DS (Dot Swoosh) printed on the heel as well as a banana peel on the front of the sole.

We note that the name Donkey Kong or Nintendo is not mentioned anywhere, so it seems to be an unofficial tribute rather than an official product, but aren't they fancy? The shoes don't have a date yet, but are likely to be released this summer.