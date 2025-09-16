Nihon Falcom hid the announcement of the Trails in the Sky SC remake after you beat the first game

HQ

One of the longest running and best known JRPGs is the Trails in the Sky series, whose first game, Trails in the Sky (2004), received a remake this year called Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter. That in itself sounded like this title would mean the return of later instalments of the series, and now we have exact confirmation that there are indeed more remakes on the way... And it was in the game itself.

It turns out that when you complete Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter, a sequence plays that turns out to be the first trailer for Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter, as revealed by Giradel's YouTube channel. The game hasn't been directly announced, but it seems like a big nod from the studio to its most dedicated players to hide the information from those who have proven themselves dedicated to the game.

Hopefully the official trailer will appear on official channels soon. What do you think, have you played Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter yet? Are you looking forward to one or more sequels?