Nihon Falcom announces Kyoto Xanadu

During the recently concluded Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, Nihon Falcom (best known for the Ys and Trails series) offered a surprise in the form of Kyoto Xanadu, a new game in the long-running Xanadu series, which actually began in 1985, with the latest game being Tokyo Xanadu from 2015. A first trailer was shown without any further presentation, and it will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, and Switch 2 during the summer.

Check out the video and some screenshots below. Hopefully, a press release with more concrete information will be released in the near future.