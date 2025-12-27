Nights is now ready to rule the roads in Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

HQ

If you own Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, you may have already seen it, but if not, we can tell you that Sega has now added its old dream demon Nights as a driver in the game. And as usual, they doesn't arrive alone, but also has their own car called Dream Sleeper and a couple of emotes.

So how much does this cost, you may ask? The fact is that Nights is completely free. Sega has so far released its own characters such as Hatsune Miku and Ichiban Kasuga completely free of charge for Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, so just download it and get started with the fun.

Nights originally debuted in the Sega Saturn classic Nights into Dreams in 1996, a title that actually allowed gamers in Europe and the US to play with an analog joystick in a video game before the Nintendo 64 offered this feature.