Nightingale will now be coming to Early Access in the autumn

Inflexion Games, the developer behind the upcoming Nightingale, has announced that the shared-world survival-crafting game will now be coming to Early Access a little later than expected.

As noted in a press release and elaborated further in a developer update video, Inflexion's CEO, Aaryn Flynn, confirms that the Early Access launch will now be taking place in the autumn, as the team want to keep incorporating playtest feedback for the time being, all without overworking the development team to reach a closer release window.

"After many discussions with our team, we've come to the decision to move our Early Access launch to the fall of this year," said Flynn. "The reason for the release shift is simple: the playtest process is working. The feedback we've been receiving from players has been invaluable, and the extra time will allow us to continue the progress we've been making without it compromising the team's health."

There is no word on when exactly Nightingale will arrive in Early Access, but a firm date will likely be given by the end of the summer.