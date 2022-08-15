Nightingale will be coming to Early Access in 2023

HQ

Recently, we had another chance to catch up with Inflexion Games' Aaryn Flynn to learn a whole lot more about the studio's upcoming fantasy survival game, Nightingale. Unfortunately today's news is taking a slightly different tone, as it has been revealed that the game will not be heading into Early Access this year, as it has been delayed into 2023.

"We've made the difficult decision to delay Nightingale's Early Access release to the first half of 2023. We'll have more news of specific timing at a later stage."

The statement continues by revealing that the game will be getting a significant upgrade as part of the delay, and will be moving from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5.

"The move is based on two considerations: The first is an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5. After reviewing the potential UE5 has to offer, we decided on upgrading now rather than waiting until after release.

Secondly, Inflexion Games is committed to delivering the best possible experience and fulfilling the promise of what Nightingale's universe of realms has to offer players. To achieve that the additional time will allow the team to make key improvements, bolster content and polish gameplay."

The statement concludes by revealing when we'll next hear about Nightingale:

"In the coming weeks you'll see more game and development updates from the team. Until then, we thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm for what we're making. It may take a little longer for the mystical Fae portals to open, but we appreciate you taking this journey with us."