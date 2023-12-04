Nightingale to run a stress test in early 2024

HQ

Inflexion Games has announced that it will be preparing for the Early Access launch for its survival crafting title, Nightingale, all by hosting a stress test in early 2024. We're told that the test is completely separate from other playtesting that has been held in the past, and that to partake in this stress test, you will not need to buy a copy of the game.

The test will be held in January at a currently undetermined date. It's said that there are "no bad outcomes to this test", and that the aim is to help the team prepare for the wider launch by essentially seeing if the servers catch on fire when put under a lot of pressure.

"We hope that all participants can connect to the Realms and enjoy the first couple of hours of the game without interruption. However, it may be that all or some participants might experience longer than usual connection times, or may not be able to connect at all."

With Nightingale set to arrive in Early Access on February 22, 2024, expect more information in regard to this stress test in the coming weeks.