Nightingale is coming to Early Access earlier than expected

Developer Inflexion Games has decided that it wants to get its multiplayer fantasy-survival game, Nightingale, into the hands of fans earlier than previously planned. With the game formerly slated to debut into Early Access on February 22, it has now been revealed that it will be arriving on February 20 instead, allowing fans to crack on two days earlier than expected.

This information comes via a new short trailer that specifically aims to get fans hyped to become a Realmwalker and to begin exploring the many unique and bizarre worlds that make up this unusual title.

Nightingale will arrive on both Steam and Epic Games Store as an Early Access project. It's currently unclear when the game will look to make its 1.0 debut, but a reasonable guess would be sometime in 2025 or beyond.