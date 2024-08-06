Nightingale developers "are not satisfied" with current state of the game

HQ

Nightingale was one of many survival games that made its debut earlier this year, and yet it seems developer Inflexion Games isn't as proud of it as they could be. Speaking in the video below, Inflexion's CEO Aaron Flynn and art and audio director Neil Thomson addressed the state of the game.

"We are not satisfied with where the game is at, we're not satisfied with the overall sentiment, we're not satisfied with our player numbers," said Flynn. Even with this quite damning outlook, there's still plenty of hope and ambition for Nightingale.

Inflexion Games is looking to add a single-player mode, lots of quality-of-life updates, and other bits of additional content to bring the game back into a more positive light. With so much competition in the survival world, though, it's going to be interesting to see how Nightingale can pull itself back.