Nightingale developer Inflexion Games is the latest to suffer layoffs

HQ

Earlier this year, a large amount of survival games made their way onto Steam. Following the massive success of Palworld, some of these games did well, others struggled to stand out. Nightingale was a game we were quite fond of in our preview, but it was clear there was still work to be done.

Even the developers admitted they weren't quite satisfied with how the game looked, and yesterday it was revealed that it hadn't been commercially successful enough to prevent layoffs. The UK office for developer Inflexion Games is closing, and there will be restructuring at the Canadian studio.

"While this is a difficult moment for the entire team," reads a post on X/Twitter from Inflexion CEO Aaryn Flynn. "We will continue to work tirelessly, alongside our players, as we move forward as a studio."