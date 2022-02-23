Nightingale developer Inflexion Games has been acquired by Tencent

HQ

Inflexion Games, the Edmonton-based studio that is developing the survival crafting game Nightingale, earlier confirmed that it has been acquired by Chinese tech giant Tencent.

Inflexion's original parent company, Improbable, is selling the entirety of its stake of Inflexion to Tencent after releasing an announcement regarding quitting from first-party game development to focus more on accelerating on Metaverse back in late January.

"As announced at the end of January, and while we focus our efforts on accelerating in the metaverse, we want to make sure that the games developed by our internal studios benefit from the support of publishers with leading track records of bringing games to market. So we couldn't have hoped to have found a better partner than Tencent for Inflexion Games and for Nightingale," said Improbable CEO, Herman Narula in a press release. "We look forward to our continued collaboration with Aaryn and the Inflexion Games team as they explore potential use of our technology offerings for Nightingale and beyond."

"The highly talented team at Inflexion Games has a proven track record of developing engaging universes that combine compelling action with great gameplay. The initial reaction to Nightingale has been incredibly positive and we look forward to supporting Inflexion in realising its vision for this and future titles," said Pete Smith, VP Partnerships for Tencent Games Global.

While not really having a choice when it comes to being acquired or not, Aaryn Flynn, CEO of Inflexion Games also stated:

"It's a privilege to work with the Tencent family. The depth of knowledge and expertise that Tencent's global teams provide, and their empowerment of our team's independence and creative spirit, offer an invaluable opportunity for collaboration. We look forward to working together on Nightingale's Early Access launch later this year."

