Nightdive Studios wants to start remastering PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 games

When it comes to breathing life into old classic games, few others do it quite as well as Nightdive Studios, which has now expressed a strong interest in starting to remaster titles from the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 era. In an interview with VGC, director of business development Larry Kuperman and studio head Stephen Kick declared that they are ready, saying the following:

"Was it Xbox 360 exclusive, or was there a PC version out too? Because that also changes things, the little preservation that's available. Do we have source code? If so, what's the quality of the source code? How about the assets? Those are the kinds of considerations that we have there. That being said, there were some really good games that came out in that era that shouldn't be lost."

Kick then got more specific, bringing up Haze as an example of a title that would have been perfect to remaster.

"To your point, though, with a game like Haze - let's say hypothetically we had access to that, and that was our big title for 2028, right? - We would go to the original designers, and we would say: 'It didn't do as well as you had hoped, I'm sure you've had a lot of time to ruminate and to think about what you would have done differently.'"

However, they both recognise that the PlayStation 3 could be a challenge given its unique architecture, but are confident that the team has the experience required.

Which PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 games would you like to see remastered by Nightdive?