Nightdive Studios to present Killing Time: Resurrected today at Guerrilla Collective

In the 1990s, first-person shooters from the legendary partnership of the "two Johns" (Carmack and Romero) such as Doom, Quake and Wolfenstein changed the genre forever and inspired a generation of developers to create their own stories of close encounters and bloodshed. One of those "heir" titles was Killing Time, developed by 3DO in 1995 and released a year later on Windows. Since then many fans have been calling for a return to Matinicus Isle, and it seems that now, almost 30 years later, we will see it.

The Summer Game Fest line-up officially kicks off this afternoon with Guerrilla Collective's broadcast, and Nightdive Studios (creators of the recent System Shock Remake) will be presenting Killing Time: Resurrected. There's no further information on this title, so at the time of writing it's unclear whether it's a full-blown remake or a sequel.

Stay tuned for the presentation and we will bring you all the information on this and other titles coming to PC and consoles in the near future.

Fancy reliving the classic FPS era with Killing Eve: Resurrected?