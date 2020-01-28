Nightdive Studios shows off System Shock's current build

The cult-classic video game System Shock initially released back in 1994 and since then, fans of the now-series, have wanted to dive deep into its atmospheric world once again. Even though some think the original still holds up, much has changed in the world of tech since the 1990s and getting games of old to work on modern systems can be a hassle, to say the least. However, knowing this, Nightdive Studios started working on a true remake of the classic game with none other than industry icon Chris Avellone on the project and it's coming along quite nicely.

In a recent live stream, Nightdive Studios played the game in its current pre-alpha build and it's looking phenomenal. Interested in checking it out? You can find the full video below.