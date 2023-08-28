Nightdive Studios' CEO implies that The Darkness might get a remaster

HQ

The Darkness is a somewhat forgotten gem that was released back in 2007, developed by Starbreeze (The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay). It is based on the brilliant comic with the same name and offered both good looking and clever action, that ultimately led to it being a million seller.

But it was very violent and had some mature themes, and when the sequel The Darkness II was released, the concept was changed a lot. It was also developed by a different studio and since then we haven't really heard about the franchise. Fortunately, there are some people who remembers it.

According to the CEO of Nightdive Studios, a developer mainly focused on remasters, The Darkness is currently on his list of games that will be brought back. This was shared in an X-post with all capital letters, and while it isn't an official announcement, it's still good news and increases the chances of this actually happening.

Do you remember The Darkness, and would you like a remaster of this classic adventure for newer formats?