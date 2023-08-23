Nightdive Studios announces Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion remaster

Nightdive Studios has revealed that it will be releasing a remastered version of Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation consoles and Xbox consoles on November 14.

This version of the 2000 N64 classic is playable at up to 4K 120FPS on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. It also includes advanced rendering features, including anti-aliasing, bloom, ambient occlusion, dynamic shadows, and motion blur. Nintendo Switch players will additionally be able to take advantage of motion/ gyro controls and optional rumble.

With Shadow of Oblivion soon releasing, PC and console players will soon be able to experience the classic Turok N64 trilogy on current-gen consoles, as Nightdive released a remaster of Turok: Dinosaur Hunter in 2015 and a remaster of Turok 2: Seeds of Evil in 2017.