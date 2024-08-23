Nightdive reveals new images of the upcoming The Thing: Remastered

Dansk
Some months ago the famed developer behind System Shock Remake, Nightdive Studios, unveiled their next project, The Thing: Remastered, a restored version of the classic horror game based on the iconic movie of the same name, which launched way back in 2002.
While Nightdive have yet to put together a more representative gameplay trailer, they have confirmed that it is running in their own KEX Engine, which allows it to be playable in 4K/120fps.
It also sports improved models, textures and animations, but it remains a more faithful reimagining, rather than full-blown remake.
Below you can see the brand new screenshots.