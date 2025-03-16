Nightclub fire claims over 50 lives in North Macedonia

HQ

In the early hours of Sunday, at around 3 in the morning, the peaceful town of Kocani in North Macedonia was rocked by a devastating fire at the Pulse nightclub, a popular venue nestled in the heart of the town.

What began as party turned to tragedy when sparks from pyrotechnic devices set the ceiling ablaze, engulfing the venue in flames. The fire claimed the lives of over 50 people and injured over 100, including several minors, with many suffering from severe burns.

Emergency teams worked tirelessly as firefighters battled the smoke and charred remains of the building. Later, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski expressed his sorrow, calling the loss of so many young lives irreparable, and urging support for the affected families.