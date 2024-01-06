Night Swim makes a splash at the US box office with a predicted $12.5 million opening

HQ

James Wan and Jason Blum's latest horror Night Swim has made a splash at the US box office and is predicted to gross $12.5 million in its opening weekend. On Friday night, the Universal distributed film pulled in $5.2 million (including $1.5 million in Thursday night previews), which was enough for it to be the night's frontrunner.

Despite this solid start, Night Swim isn't projected to top the box office for the weekend. It's estimated that Wonka will achieve this feat, with it looking to generate a further $15-16 million. This will see the musical's total gross surpass $420 million worldwide.

Whilst its box office performance looks promising, critical reviews for Night Swim haven't exactly been glowing. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a rating of 27% based on 103 reviews and on Metacritic, it has a score of 43 which is based on 29 critic reviews.