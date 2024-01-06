Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Night Swim

Night Swim makes a splash at the US box office with a predicted $12.5 million opening

That said, it looks like Wonka will still remain at the top spot.

HQ

James Wan and Jason Blum's latest horror Night Swim has made a splash at the US box office and is predicted to gross $12.5 million in its opening weekend. On Friday night, the Universal distributed film pulled in $5.2 million (including $1.5 million in Thursday night previews), which was enough for it to be the night's frontrunner.

Despite this solid start, Night Swim isn't projected to top the box office for the weekend. It's estimated that Wonka will achieve this feat, with it looking to generate a further $15-16 million. This will see the musical's total gross surpass $420 million worldwide.

Whilst its box office performance looks promising, critical reviews for Night Swim haven't exactly been glowing. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a rating of 27% based on 103 reviews and on Metacritic, it has a score of 43 which is based on 29 critic reviews.

Night Swim

