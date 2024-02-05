Night Slashers: Remake announced for PC and consoles

The horror-themed beat 'em up Night Slashers was originally released by Data East back in 1994, and now it's time to fight off the supernatural apocalypse again by sucker-punching it in the face.

Night Slashers: Remake has been announced, and as the name clearly tells us, it's remake of Night Slashers, developed by Storm Trident. You and up to three friends can look forward to beating up all kinds of occult creatures, and of course the occasional boss. Check out what this remake looks like in the first trailer below, unfortunately we don't know when Night Slashers: Remake arrives, others than it will be "soon".