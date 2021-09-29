Night School Studio has been acquired by Netflix

HQ

Netflix has acquired its first game developer as it looks to build out its first-party gaming division. The team behind Oxenfree and Afterparty, Night School Studio, will be joining with the streaming titan, to bring its future projects to a whole new range of fans.

Announced in a blog post by Night School's co-founder Sean Krankel, the developer said, "Night School wants to stretch our narrative and design aspirations across distinctive, original games with heart. Netflix gives film, TV, and now game makers an unprecedented canvas to create and deliver excellent entertainment to millions of people. Our explorations in narrative gameplay and Netflix's track record of supporting diverse storytellers was such a natural pairing. It felt like both teams came to this conclusion instinctively."

There's no mention as to whether this acquisition will affect the release plans for Night School's upcoming project Oxenfree II, or any other game the developer creates, but the post did state, "Not only do we get to keep doing what we do, how we like to do it, but we get a front-row seat on the biggest entertainment platform in the world. The Netflix team has shown the utmost care for protecting our studio culture and creative vision. We'll keep making OXENFREE II. We'll keep cooking up new game worlds."

Netflix did also drop a press release on the matter, mentioning, "Like our shows and films, these games will all be included as part of your Netflix membership — all with no ads and no in-app purchases", and that we should stay tuned to hear more about how this will work.