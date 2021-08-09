Night Mode feature is coming to Xbox

Playing during the hours when most people sleep has it's own set of perks and challenges. Usually, everything is quiet and it's cozy and dark, but bright lights can be very annoying. This includes the LED on the Xbox Series S/X controllers, but fortunately Microsoft has a solution brewing they call Night Mode.

With Night Mode, you will be able to dim the lights on both your Xbox console and the controllers and also a blue filter that is friendlier to your eyes. It is currently being tested by people in the Xbox Insider program, and is described like this:

"Night Mode has now been added as a new feature in Settings! Users can now dim and filter their screen, as well as dim their console & controller LED brightness. Please note that localization is still pending, so the feature is currently only available in English."

Usually, features available to Xbox Insider users are not too far off, so expect this one to be launched in one of the upcoming updates for Xbox Series S/X. The Night Mode isn't just a simple switch as there are several parameters you can adjust. Take a look on what to expect from this over here.