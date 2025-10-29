Nigeria to impose stricter fines, jail sentences on wildlife traffickers

HQ

In a new bill passed by the Nigerian senate, wildlife traffickers are set to face heavier fines and harsher jail sentences for the illegal trade of ivory, pangolin scales, and other items. The law is meant to help curb crime networks which have made the country a focal point for wildlife trading.

As per Reuters, the new law means that wildlife traffickers will face fines of up to 12 million naira, which is around $8200 USD and jail sentences of up to 10 years. Under the previous law, traffickers could spend as low as three months in jail or pay a fine of just 100,000 naira (equal to about $68 USD).

"This is a huge win for Nigeria and shows, without any doubt, that we remain committed to stamping out wildlife trafficking and protecting our unique fauna and flora," said lawmaker Terseer Ugbor, who sponsored the bill. Environmentalist groups have also welcomed the new bill, hoping that it'll curb illegal wildlife trading in the country.

The law also prohibits pollution of wildlife habitat and eating endangered species. It also gives Nigerian Customs investigators extra powers, allowing them to track financials, search and detain aircraft transporting wildlife.