Nigeria set to appoint ambassadors after 18-month delay

After a lengthy diplomatic hiatus, Nigeria is preparing to name new ambassadors, nearly 18 months after President Bola Tinubu recalled all ambassadors in September 2023, according to sources (via Reuters).

While foreign missions have operated without high-level representation for over a year, the government has recently started carefully vetting candidates to fill these crucial positions, signaling an end to the diplomatic vacuum.

Sources close to the matter reveal that background checks are now underway and the appointment of new diplomats is imminent. The delay, initially attributed to financial constraints, is now said to be resolved, according to officials.

Though President Tinubu has placed a strong emphasis on economic reform since taking office in May 2023, foreign policy is now back in the spotlight, with discussions reportedly taking place between the Nigerian government and foreign leaders on the matter.