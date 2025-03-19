Nigeria moves to ban XVideos, OnlyFans, Pornhub, and other adult platforms

HQ

In a move reflecting growing unease over cultural preservation, Nigeria's National Assembly has greenlit a resolution compelling the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to swiftly restrict access to adult content platforms, including XVideos, Pornhub and OnlyFans.

The measure, spearheaded by Dalhatu Tafoki, a lawmaker from Katsina State, frames itself as a firewall against what legislators describe as an existential threat to the nation's moral fabric, particularly for younger generations navigating the blurred lines of digital influence.

Tafoki's motion, buoyed a few days ago by unanimous parliamentary support, leaned heavily on psychological research warning of distorted social norms and mental health risks linked to pornography consumption, echoing similar bans enacted abroad.

Behind the rhetoric of safeguarding values, however, lies a quieter upheaval: thousands of Nigerian content creators—many young adults relying on subscription-driven platforms for income—now face an abrupt reckoning with their livelihoods.

As debates flare over state oversight versus digital autonomy, the NCC's next steps hinge on balancing enforcement with the economic realities. For now, it remains to be seen whether the blockade will stem the tide of cultural change or merely redirect its flow.