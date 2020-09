You're watching Advertisements

We knew that a remake of 2010s NieR was in the works for a while but we were never provided with any concrete details on its release. That all changed today at Tokyo Game Show, as we learned that the reworked version would be arriving on April 23, 2021, on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

The remake will arrive more than a decade after the original's release and looks set to retouch the visuals and provide and few new surprises for fans. You can watch the release date trailer below: