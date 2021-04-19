Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 trailer shows off new content

More story, a boss, new dungeons and more await.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Square Enix and the developers over at Toylogic have always made it clear that Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 won't just be a prettier version of the original game, but will also include some new stuff. Now it's time to see some of it.

Today's Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 trailer is simply called "Extra Content Trailer" because it shows us some of the new dungeons waiting for us in 15 Nightmares, a couple of new costumes and weapons, reiterates that we're getting the soundtrack and most certainly not least the story expansion called Mermaid. The latter will include a change of perspective and style, new enemies, a new boss and more, so it seems like both old and new fans have a lot to look forward to when Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 launches later this week.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy