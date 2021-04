You're watching Advertisements

Considering the fact that Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is just sixteen days away from launch, today's announcement shouldn't come as a big surprise. Still, we'll obviously take any good news during the pandemic.

Yosuke Saito has confirmed that Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 has gone gold, so it'll be ready on April 23 as promised.