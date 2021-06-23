NieR Replicant ver.1.22 surpassed 1 million units sold, NieR:Automata sales exceeded 6 million

According to publisher Square Enix, Nier Replicant ver.1.22, the upgraded prequel of the highly popular action game NieR:Automata, has sold more than one million units after its initial release back in April.

As to NieR:Automata, it doesn't slow down either, the number of sales rose from the previously reported 5.5 million to over 6 million units sold now.

"Whether you've cried over androids fighting a war for survival or an older brother trying to save his sister, thank you for all your support", the team behind Nier series wrote on Twitter.

We do quite like both games, which you can tell from the reviews we wrote. If you'd like to know our thoughts about NieR:Automata and NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, please check here and here.