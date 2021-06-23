Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139

NieR Replicant ver.1.22 surpassed 1 million units sold, NieR:Automata sales exceeded 6 million

And Nier Replicant only launched in April.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

According to publisher Square Enix, Nier Replicant ver.1.22, the upgraded prequel of the highly popular action game NieR:Automata, has sold more than one million units after its initial release back in April.

As to NieR:Automata, it doesn't slow down either, the number of sales rose from the previously reported 5.5 million to over 6 million units sold now.

"Whether you've cried over androids fighting a war for survival or an older brother trying to save his sister, thank you for all your support", the team behind Nier series wrote on Twitter.

We do quite like both games, which you can tell from the reviews we wrote. If you'd like to know our thoughts about NieR:Automata and NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, please check here and here.

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy