NieR Re[in]carnation is being shut down in April

HQ

Square Enix is pulling the plug on its NieR mobile title, NieR Re[in]carnation. After only properly debuting a couple of years ago, the title will officially be shutting down its servers in April, a month after its final chapter makes its debut in March.

We're told that the final chapter called The People and the World is looking to arrive on March 28, and that service will conclude on April 30 at 6:00 BST / 7:00 CEST. Until that date, there will be continued support for the game, including new characters, campaigns, and events, meaning it does seem to be going out with a bang.

Square Enix has said that it "would like to express our deepest gratitude to our players for your patronage over the 2.5 years since we launched", but has not given any firm explanation as to why the game is being shut down. This likely does have something to do with the Japanese game company's recent adjustment to focus on fewer higher-quality games over more lower-quality ones.