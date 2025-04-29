Nier producer: Game developers will be as irrelevant as bards in 50 years

HQ

Yoko Taro, the eccentric creator of (among other things) Nier: Automata, paints a bleak future for the gaming industry, to say the least. In an interview with Famitsu he claims that artificial intelligence will replace all game developers within 50 years, as the technology will have evolved to the point where it will be able to recreate any gaming experience. This will make human game developers completely redundant, whom Taro likens to bards - once important, but now relegated to the history books.

"I also think that AI will make all game creators unemployed,In 50 years, game creators may be treated like bards"

It's worth noting, however, that not everyone shares Taro's bleak vision. Take-Two's top dog, Strauss Zelnick, for example, believes that artificial intelligence will create more jobs rather than eliminate them. Others, like Daniel Vavra of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, hope that AI will help streamline game development without replacing humans.

Which of these two sides are you on? Will AI completely take over the role of developers today?