Nier director Yoko Taro reveals scammers are reselling fake autographs of his

Nier creator Yoko Taro is quite the stand-out guy. As in he literally stands out. Very obviously. With that big robotic head on it's hard to miss him, and you'd think the same would be true of his autographs. However, the video game creator has revealed that to the untrained eye some autographs being resold online are actually fake.

In a post on Twitter/X, Yoko Taro pointed out that he includes "small, unknown features" in his real autographs to prevent reselling. "I can tell when one isn't genuine. I've confirmed that nearly half of the autographs being resold are actually fake, so please don't buy them," he writes.

That's unfortunate for anyone who has already bought a Yoko Taro signed bit of merch online, and even if you've not wasted cash on a scam, if you do want something signed by the Nier creator, you now know your best bet is going to be meeting him and getting it signed in person. That way, you can be sure he's put a little unknown feature on whatever you wanted signing.