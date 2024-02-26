Nier creator teases a third game

HQ

Nier's creator, Yoko Taro, reportedly made a surprise appearance at the recent Nier: Orchestra Concert in London earlier in the month. At this appearance, he requested that fans cheer as loud as they could so that Square Enix would get the message and greenlight a sequel.

A third Nier game is something fans have wanted since wrapping up Nier: Automata, and there could be one in the works. Or at least the idea might be there, as fans at the concert also said that the word REPENT was repeatedly displayed, with the final showing of the word appearing as REP3NT, indicating it could be the subtitle of the third Nier game.

After Nier: Replicant and Automata's success, it makes sense that fans would want to see another game, but we'll have to wait and see what the suits reckon of a new action title from Yoko Taro.