Nier: Automata

Nier: Automata's Anime is Out Next Week

A late Christmas present for fans of the hack-and-slash game.

HQ

Nier: Automata's anime adaptation has just received a few new trailers, and confirmation that it will be arriving on our screens on January 7th, 2023. While we've been aware of the adaptation for some time, we didn't have a solid release date until recently.

It appears from the trailers that we're going to see somewhat of a faithful adaptation of the 2017 game as well. Or at least, we'll get a retelling of the first third or so of the game's story, as those who've played Nier: Automata will know, there are quite a few endings and different story threads to follow.

With the original game being so highly praised, its anime adaptation does have some work to do in order to live up to the hype. Do you think it'll match expectations? Find out when the anime drops on January 7th.

HQ
HQ
HQ

