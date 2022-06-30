Cookies

Nier: Automata

Nier: Automata will play at 30fps on Nintendo Switch

And in 1080p when docked.

HQ

Following its recent reveal at the Nintendo Direct Mini earlier this week, the official Japanese Nier account has revealed how Nier: Automata's Switch version will run on the platform. It's said that the game will offer up 1080p resolution when docked, and 720p resolution when in handheld/table mode, and that all will be playing at 30fps.

There's no mention as to whether this will be a steady 30fps however, meaning we'll have to wait to see just how the game will look when played with a Switch. But at the very least, we know the resolutions that the title will be targeting.

As for when Nier: Automata will land on the Nintendo Switch, the release date is set for October 6, 2022. Check out the Switch announcement trailer below.

HQ
Nier: Automata

