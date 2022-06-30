Nier: Automata will play at 30fps on Nintendo Switch

HQ

Following its recent reveal at the Nintendo Direct Mini earlier this week, the official Japanese Nier account has revealed how Nier: Automata's Switch version will run on the platform. It's said that the game will offer up 1080p resolution when docked, and 720p resolution when in handheld/table mode, and that all will be playing at 30fps.

There's no mention as to whether this will be a steady 30fps however, meaning we'll have to wait to see just how the game will look when played with a Switch. But at the very least, we know the resolutions that the title will be targeting.

As for when Nier: Automata will land on the Nintendo Switch, the release date is set for October 6, 2022. Check out the Switch announcement trailer below.