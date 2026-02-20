Nier: Automata will continue, anniversary confirms

HQ

Announced last month, the special anniversary stream marking nine years since Nier: Automata was first released aired in the early hours of the morning. Revealed as a more casual celebration, with no new game details said to be revealed or confirmed, it surprised us to see at the end of the stream that "Nier: Automata will be continued."

This was joined by the reveal that the game has sold more than 10 million units since launch, an impressive figure that only makes fans scratch their heads more wondering where a sequel is. It might initially sound like that sequel was confirmed in the stream, but it's possible another project could be the continuation of Nier: Automata's story.

An anime, for example, or a spin-off in another media could work as the way to keep Nier: Automata going, but a lot of fans would of course be best pleased with a new game. There's also a want to see a potential remaster or remake of the nine-year-old title, but we'll have to see what creator Yoko Taro and Square Enix are cooking up for the popular IP. Considering the waves of success seen by Stellar Blade, there's certainly a space out there for action games with certain kinds of female protagonists to sell well.