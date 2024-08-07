Nier Automata to star in Paris 2024 Olympic Games

HQ

In recent years, the Olympic Games have featured some moments of connection with the world of video games and popular culture. In Tokyo 2020 it was more than evident (we all remember hearing the Dragon Quest Theme at the opening ceremony, as well as some anime series openings), but this time it was a theme from Nier: Automata that inspired a team for their exercise.

It was team Japan who used the theme A Beautiful Song from Yoko Taro's title in their synchronised swimming display last evening. It was a work that moved even the singer who lends her voice to the song, Emi Evans, who shared the moment on social media.

If you were an Olympic athlete and you needed a video game song to motivate you and coordinate your exercise, what would it be? Let us know in the comments section below.